Tennis: This is why defending champion Rafael Nadal pulled out of US Open

This year's US Open will take place in New York followed by the French Open a fortnight later. However, Nadal is not at all impressed with this new schedule, who went on to criticise the revised tennis calendar.
"This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel," Nadal added.
Roger Federer will also not be a part of this year's Grand Slams as he continues to recover from an injury.
As a result, this US Open will be the first since 1999, that neither player has featured in the main draw of a Grand Slam event.
Earlier, it was announced that US Open will be played from August 31-September 13 this year.
The matches will be played behind closed doors and New York governor Andrew Cuomo had assured that robust testing will be conducted so that the tournament goes ahead smoothly.