Tennis meets cricket as Sania Mirza joins Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of WPL 2023

Sania Mirza

India tennis star Sania Mirza has been appointed as the Royal Challengers Bangalore mentor for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), which will be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

Mirza, the first Indian woman to win a major title (six in women's doubles and mixed doubles), is slated to join the squad after the ATP Dubai Open, which is likely to be her final professional tournament. Sania announced her retirement from professional tennis well before Australian Open, where she and her partner Rohan Bopanna placed second in the mixed doubles.

"I was a little surprised (at being offered a mentorship role), but I was really excited," Mirza told RCB TV. "I want to make young girls believe sport can be one of the first career choices for them. I want to help the next generation into believing in themselves no matter how much the odds are against you, you can achieve your goals."

One of the most successful female athletes in the country and a perfect role-model for our women cricketers ahead of the inaugural #WPL.



We’re proud to have you around @MirzaSania.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ItsHerGameToo #SheIsBold pic.twitter.com/sEg2JM8975 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 15, 2023

On the appointment of Sania Mirza as mentor, Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women's team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career. Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much-needed panache to transform the team with a Bold Personality.”

When asked what she would offer to the Royal Challengers, Mirza responded that dealing with pressure is essential in any sport and that she will work with the players on their mental side.

"The mental aspect of it is something I look forward to working with the younger girls," she said.

"I feel I can (help) bring in the mental steadiness, the mental belief, I can talk of the experiences I've had over 20 years of playing. Being the only (Indian) woman doing it for so many years has been lonely, but the pressure has been high, that kind of stuff is something I can truly help with," she added.

“(There are) so much commonalities (between cricket and tennis). Every athlete thinks the same way, they go through same kind of pressure. Just handling pressure situations, embracing them is very important. Pressire is a privelege, if you can't embrace it, you can't excel at it. The biggest of champions are those who can handle the pressure,” Mirza said.

In the WPL auction on February 13, RCB made history by purchasing Smriti Mandhana for INR 3.4 crore; the team also purchased Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, and Richa Ghosh, among other notable names.

READ| 'This too shall pass': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam breaks silence on viral message for Virat Kohli