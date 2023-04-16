Search icon
‘Tendulkar naam hi kaafi hai’: Fans react as Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians

At just 23 years old, Arjun has already made a name for himself in T20s, having scalped 12 wickets in nine games at an impressive economy rate of 6.6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @miplatan

On Sunday, April 16, Arjun Tendulkar finally made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The young all-rounder received his maiden cap from MI captain Rohit Sharma, marking a significant moment in his cricketing career.

For those unfamiliar with Arjun's journey, he was first bought by MI for Rs 20 lakh in 2021. Despite being picked again by the same franchise for Rs 30 lakh in 2022, he was unable to make his debut in the first two seasons. However, he was retained for Rs 30 lakh ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, demonstrating the team's faith in his abilities.

At just 23 years old, Arjun has already made a name for himself in T20s, having scalped 12 wickets in nine games at an impressive economy rate of 6.6. He also recently made an impact in the Ranji Trophy, taking 12 wickets in seven games after joining Goa from Mumbai.

Here is how fans have reacted to the debut of Arjun:

It is noteworthy to mention that Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun have made history as the first father-son duo to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians (MI) had stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav win the toss and choose to field first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Unfortunately, regular captain Rohit Sharma was unable to play due to a stomach bug, but he has been listed as one of the five substitute players. If needed, Sharma may replace debutant Tendulkar as an impact player during the second innings.

