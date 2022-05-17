Temba Bavuma to lead South Africa during 5 match T20 series against India, Anrich Nortje returns to the squad

Temba Bavuma to lead South Africa

The Temba Bavuma-led South African T20 squad will make a return to international cricket for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup in late 2021, when they take on India in a five-match series in India from June 9-19. Tristan Stubbs, the 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, has received his maiden Proteas call-up ahead of the contest.

READ: IPL 2022: Sarfaraz Khan's innovative scoop shot wins praise from netizens

The middle-order batter had impressed this past season while playing for the Gbets Warriors in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge, scoring 293 runs in seven innings, at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12, including 23 sixes. He was also part of the South Africa 'A' team to Zimbabwe before he was called up to the Mumbai Indians camp for the 2022 Indian Premier League.

Other notable selections include the return of fast bowler, Anrich Nortje, who has been recovering from injury since December 2021, and batters, Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen.

"Nortje has been medically cleared for action and is currently working through his return to play programme while playing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL," said Cricket South Africa. Wayne Parnell also makes a return to the T20 set-up for the first time since the team`s tour to England in 2017.

READ: IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock and other LSG players mimicking a famous dialogue from the movie Heropanti, watch

Besides Keshav Maharaj and No. 1 men's T20I bowler, Tabraiz Shamsi, the rest of the team will be made up of the IPL contingent, namely, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, and Marco Jansen.

SA T20 squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.