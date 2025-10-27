Temba Bavuma returns to lead South Africa as WTC champions announce Test squad for India tour: See full list

A piece of good news has arrived for the South African cricket fans as the WTC-winning captain, Temba Bavuma, is all set to make his return in the upcoming India tour. Know more about the complete schedule of the South Africa tour of India.

Temba Bavuma is all set to return to lead the South African team for the upcoming Test series against India in November. He was recently out of action after suffering from a calf strain, which caused him to miss the Test series against Pakistan. Bavuma sustained the injury in England during the ODI series against the home side. Now, he will be joining the South Africa A team to play India A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Bengaluru before joining the main squad.

The squad of South Africa will be the same as that of their Pakistan tour, with just one change, and that is the inclusion of Bavuma instead of David Bedingham.

Proteas' spin attack for India tour

The spin trio of South Africa, including Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy, will be the one to watch out for. In the recently concluded Test series against Pakistan, Keshav Maharaj scalped nine wickets at Rawalpindi, whereas Muthusamy was named as the Player of the Series for his 106 runs and 11 wickets.

South Africa tour of India: Fixtures

Test series

1st Test - Eden Gardens, Kolkata (November 14)

2nd Test - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (November 22)

ODI series

1st ODI - JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (November 30)

2nd ODI - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur (December 3)

3rd ODI - ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (December 6)

T20I series

1st T20I - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (December 9)

2nd T20I - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh (December 11)

3rd T20 - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (December 14)

4th T20I - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (December 17)

5th ODI - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (December 19)

South Africa's squad for Test series vs India

Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, and Simon Harmer.