'Temba Bavuma kaha hai': Memes galore as fans react to selfie of all captains ahead of T20 World Cup

ICC hosted Captain's Day on Saturday, October 15 ahead of the first fixture of T20 World Cup 2022 round 1. With the showpiece event set to kick off on Sunday, all the captains of 16 participating teams assembled in front of the media, and the presser concluded with a selfie of all the captains sharing the frame.

While Australian skipper Aaron Finch took the selfie, nearly all captains were visible in the picture apart from Temba Bavuma, who stood farthest away.

The Proteas skipper was certainly not the tallest among the lot, and therefore, desi netizens used the picture as meme fodder and shared plenty of hilarious takes on the viral picture.

Check out some of the best reactions:

it's like where's waldo but with temba bavuma https://t.co/aWE4uxyDLj October 15, 2022

Every team will get eliminated but Temba Bavuma will smile on. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Jp7wmngVyY — Sayantan Bhattacharjee (@Sayantan90s) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking at the press conference, Bavuma insisted that it's not all 'doom and gloom' for South Africa, despite having lost both the T20I and ODI series against India, and additionally having lost the likes of Dwaine Pretorious and Rassie van der Dussen to injuries.

"To be honest, I think the guys are in good spirits. We’ve obviously just come from India where we didn’t have the best of series, but I think there’s still a lot of confidence that we can take throughout our season and the performances that we’ve put together as a team," said Bavuma.

He further added, "So, I mean, I think it’s not all doom and gloom for us. We’re excited. We’re looking forward to this tournament and how far we can go. Probably not a lot of expectation around us as a team again. So I guess for us we’ll be flying under the radar every day, doing the best that we can and preparing as well as we can for all the games and enjoy the journey, as well."

The Proteas will kick-start their T20 World Cup campaign against one of the teams that will reach the Super 12 stage, having qualified from the round 1 group stage.