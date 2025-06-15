Temba Bavuma scripted history on Saturday after his side clinched the World Test Championship (WTC) title, an ICC trophy after 27 years of waiting. Now, the Proteas skipper has set out his next goal for an ICC trophy which is...

After clinching the prestigious World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 against Australia, ending their 27-year drought for an ICC trophy, skipper Temba Bavuma now has set a different goal. His stellar partnership with centurion Aiden Markram sealed the Proteas their first-ever world title in any format of the game. Talking about his next goal after clinching the WTC title, Bavuma said that the momentum of the recent victory can be carried into the white-ball formats of the game as well.

The 35-year-old Proteas skipper now aims to carry his side's stellar Test performance to the T20 World Cup in 2026 and eventually the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027.

Bavuma's next goal after WTC title

''I think it will be massive. I mean, that tournament, we are definitely setting our sights on doing special things in that tournament. There is still a way to go until then. Shukri (Conrad) obviously comes in now as the white-ball coach, so we will see what plans that he has, who his personnel will be. But yeah, hopefully this is the start of those trophies for the team,'' ICC reported quoting Bavuma.

''Before then, the guys go to train and stuff, so Aiden and his boys, we will be supporting them to follow suit. But that 2027, a lot of us, we want to be there. We need to be fit to be there first. But I will definitely be putting up my hand to be a part of that group,'' he added.

For the unversed, in the second innings of the WTC 2025 Final, South Africa needed 282 runs to win and with the help of centurion Aiden Markran and Temba Bavuma's half-century, the Proteas managed to clinch the game on Day 4