Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TEL vs PAT in PKL 2021-22

In match number 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season today, Telugu Titans will go toe to toe with Patna Pirates.

It has been a season to forget for Telugu Titans so far as they are still searching for their first win of the season. The Titans are second from bottom in the points tally, while their opponents Patna Pirates have had it much easier. The Pirates are currently in fourth place, and they could potentially move up to second place with a win today.

The onus will be on Telugu Titans because they're in dire need of points and the Pirates will be no pushovers. This has the makings of a classic encounter of Kabaddi.

Dream11 Prediction - Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar(C), Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Korav

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai(C), C Sajin, Shadloui Chianeh

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Sunil, Akash Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Shadloui Chianeh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Desai

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on January 3, 2021, Monday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.