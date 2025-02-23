Virat Kohli reached a significant milestone by scoring his 51st ODI century, guiding India to a decisive six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai.

In the Champions Trophy, India triumphed over Pakistan by 6 wickets. Virat Kohli delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 100 runs. After Pakistan's defeat, former cricket star Shoaib Akhtar commented that he had anticipated the outcome of the final match. Notably, Pakistan set a target of 242 runs for India, which the Indian team successfully chased down, losing only 4 wickets. Following the victory, Akhtar posted a video on social media sharing his thoughts on Pakistan's loss, mentioning that he wasn't entirely disappointed.

Akhtar voiced his concerns, stating, "You can't just pick five bowlers. I'm sad; they don't even know what to do, and they lack the necessary skill set. They need to learn from Rohit and Kohli. I had a feeling about this match. The world is using six bowlers. What can you tell the young players? With the current management, the kids will struggle. They seem lost and unsure of their roles."

Additionally, Akhtar praised Virat Kohli, saying, "If someone tells Kohli he has a match against Pakistan, he comes fully prepared. He did just that today. Akhtar added, "He always shows up ready to perform. He is a master at chasing runs in ODIs. He’s an exceptional cricketer; I can't predict if he will score more hundreds in the future, but he is undoubtedly a great batsman. I admire him; let him play his game without too much scrutiny. He consistently delivers remarkable innings against Pakistan and has surpassed 14,000 runs. I hope he reaches 100 centuries in international cricket; he is the king of modern cricket, a true strategist. I wish him all the best moving forward."

The Indian team has now achieved victory in two consecutive matches. With wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan, they have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. Notably, Kohli received the Player of the Match award for his impressive century.

