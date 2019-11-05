'Tell dad you love him': Virat Kohli pens down heartfelt message to '15-year-old me' on his birthday
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday today (5 November). On this special occasion, the captain took to social media and shared a heartfelt message to his 15-year-old self.
Virat Kohli pens letter to younger self , Twitter
The batsman shared many important points on life and future, but mostly he told the younger self to keep loving his father - Prem Kohli.
Read the letter:
My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019
Kohli lost his dad in 2006 due to brain stroke. It was that time when the now run-machine was representing his state team Delhi.
The Indian captain was rested from the ongoing three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. He is currently, Kohli is reportedly vacationing in Bhutan with wife Anushka Sharma. The two have been posting a few pictures of their "8.5 km uphill trek" where they met a "beautiful and warm family".
Kohli will be back on the cricket field when India host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting November 14 in Indore.