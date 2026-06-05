Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to turn heads; praised during England-New Zealand Test

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable IPL exploits continue to grab attention beyond IPL. The teenage sensation received a special mention during the England vs New Zealand Test, highlighting the growing global recognition of his fearless batting and record-breaking performances.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn’t just show up at the IPL in 2026—he practically owned the tournament. At just 15, he wiped the floor with some of the best bowlers in the game. He snagged the Orange Cap, racked up an insane 776 runs across sixteen matches, blasted a century and five fifties, and kept his strike rate at a jaw-dropping 237.31. You don’t see numbers like that every day, especially from a teenager. He’d already turned heads for India’s U19 team, so people were whispering about him making the jump to the national squad. But after his IPL tear, those whispers turned into outright demands. Now, there’s real buzz—serious, persistent speculation—about him joining India’s T20I squad for the upcoming tours to Ireland and England.

Even though the IPL season wrapped up, Vaibhav’s impact hasn’t faded one bit. His performances keep popping up in every cricket conversation, you know? During the first Test of England’s three-match series against New Zealand, the big names on the broadcast—Simon Doull, Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain—couldn’t stop talking about him. Doull, especially, seemed almost in disbelief. He kept repeating himself, “He can’t be far away. It’s phenomenal, watching that.”

The way he described Vaibhav as the leading run-scorer and wondered aloud about how many awards the kid picked up—it felt like he was genuinely amazed. Doull said, “I don’t know who they’ll replace, but they have to find room for him somewhere.” It’s that kind of performance—at that age—that doesn’t just get noticed, it basically forces teams to reconsider their plans.

"Open the batting with Sooryavanshi!" pic.twitter.com/PL21ZRvWFA — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 4, 2026

And Vaibhav isn’t just catching attention from commentators. He got a shoutout—and some priceless advice—from none other than Virat Kohli. After Vaibhav’s big run, Kohli reached out with nothing but encouragement. He told Vaibhav that his success isn’t a fluke—it’s all about hard work and believing in yourself. Kohli’s advice was clear: Don’t let the noise or the opinions distract you. In Kohli’s words: “You have to rise higher from here. Whatever you achieved, it’s because of your effort and belief. Now, don’t listen to what anyone says or how they say it… just play your game. One Bihari can outshine everyone, and that’s the end of the story.” It’s honest, direct, and pretty much the kind of advice any young player dreams of getting from a legend.

Right now, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is more than just a promising talent—he’s the headline, he’s the conversation, and he’s probably the question every selector in India is thinking about. It’ll be exciting to see how he handles all this attention, but judging from his stats and his attitude, he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

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