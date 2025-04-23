A former Pakistani cricketer has accused the Rajasthan Royals of being involved in match-fixing during the IPL 2025 season as they are performing poorly.

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed has made a startling comment regarding the alleged match-fixing by Rajasthan Royals during their struggling IPL 2025 campaign. In a statement on X, Tanveer claimed that while the BCCI may boast the biggest T20 league in the world, the prevalence of fixing cases is equally significant, with many fixers reportedly owning IPL franchises.

Jaideep Bihani, the convener of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and Ad Hoc committee, had reportedly accused the Royals of fixing the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after the team's narrow two-run loss. In a tense final over with the Royals needing nine runs to win and Avesh Khan bowling, the right-arm speed

In his statement on X, Tanveer expressed his concerns, stating: "BCCi bolta ha humari IPL duniya ke sab say bari league ha han woh tou ha lekin fixing bhi sab say bari hote ha ziyada tar tou team's fixer's kay pass hain." (BCCI says our IPL is the world's biggest T20 league but their fixing scandals are even bigger. Most of the teams are with the fixers).

Senior Rajasthan Royals official, Deep Roy, strongly refuted the allegations, emphasizing the detrimental impact they have had on the franchise's credibility. In a statement to Live Mint, he expressed his frustration, stating: "We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also tarnish the integrity of cricket."

In 2015, Rajasthan Royals were suspended from the league for two years due to the involvement of their key officials in betting activities during the 2013 edition of the tournament. As a result, the team did not participate in the 2016 and 2017 editions.

