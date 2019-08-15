Team manager Sunil Subramaniam to stay back in Windies after 'unconditional apology'

Wednesday was supposed to be Team India's administrative manager Sunil Subramaniam's last day in the Caribbean Islands after he was asked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take the first flight back home citing his misbehaviour with senior Indian High Commission official.

But, like many other instances in the past, when Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) intervened abruptly to bail out other erring officials including that of CEO Rahul Johri in an alleged sexual harassment complaint, decided to keep the former Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner there in the dressing room.

What clinched the deal for the 52-year-old Subramaniam was a simple one liner "unconditional apology" for misbehaving with such senior officials.

DNA has learnt that COA chief Vinod Rai has let Subramaniam off with a "severe reprimand" following his apology. Otherwise, he would have gone down in the history of BCCI to be the first manager to be called midway from the ongoing tour.

"As far as I know, team's administrative manager (Subramaniam) has written that he was not aware that this request to coordinate with High Commission officials came from government of India. And that's how he tendered unconditional apology," was how a BCCI insider told this paper late on Wednesday.

Not to forget that in his earlier explanation, he cited "stress" as the reason for his reported misbehaviour.

However, Subramaniam will have to come back at the end of the tour and appear before Johri at Mumbai headquarters even now.

This paper has reliably learnt that it was not the first time that the former Tamil Nadu and Assam player has been reported for his misbehaviour. Going by an insider's account, Subramaniam was reported during the Perth Test for misbehaving with Australian support staff on the tour of Australia in 2018. He, somehow, managed to escape the axe then as the matter did not reach the COA.

Not just this, the Board officials were also not too happy with Subramaniam's behaviour during the recently-concluded World Cup in England. "He was seen only collecting passes for his friends and family than actually dealing with official matters of Team India. The complaints made by a few officials were again put under carpet for some reason," stated the official.