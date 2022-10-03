'Team India Will be...', Netizens react as Jasprit Bumrah gets ruled out of T20 CWC due to injury

Jasprit Bumrah

Team India suffered a massive blow as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The BCCI on Monday confirmed that Bumrah will not be able to recover in time for the marquee ICC event. In a media release, the BCCI stated that the decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup

Replacement for Jasprit Bumrah is yet to be named.