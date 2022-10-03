'Team India Will be...', Netizens react as Jasprit Bumrah gets ruled out of T20 CWC due to injury

Team India suffered a massive blow as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The BCCI on Monday confirmed that Bumrah will not be able to recover in time for the marquee ICC event. In a media release, the BCCI stated that the decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.
Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.
Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup
Breaking News : Bumrah will be fit and available for MI opener in IPL 2023.@Jaspritbumrah93 #Bumrah #JaspritBumrah #IPL2023 #BCCI #MUMBAI #MIPALTAN— Krunal Deshmukh (@sophrosynemn) October 3, 2022
Yes his health is more imp.
Get well soon #JaspritBumrah — Suha (@Kayasimple) October 3, 2022
Without Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup... Safar aasan nhi...
BCCI confirm that Bumrah ruled out from tournament.#JaspritBumrah #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4JQUQeFCgK— Himanshu Dwivedi (@Hims_Dwivedi) October 3, 2022
Will miss him in wc that's sure!
Replacement for Jasprit Bumrah is yet to be named.