Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia Cup 2025

This news comes at a critical time as India is set to compete in the Asia Cup in roughly two weeks, and if a new sponsor is not secured promptly, the Indian team may have to participate in the tournament without a primary jersey sponsor.

Just over two weeks away from the start of the Asia Cup in the UAE, Team India is now confronted with an unforeseen sponsorship dilemma. The fantasy gaming platform Dream11 has reportedly pulled out as the primary jersey sponsor for the national team following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which bans fantasy sports and online betting platforms.

According to an NDTV report, Dream11 has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that it "is not willing to continue its agreement." While neither party has released an official statement yet, sources suggest that the BCCI will soon invite new bids for the sponsorship role ahead of the continental tournament.

This news comes at a critical time as India is set to compete in the Asia Cup in roughly two weeks, and if a new sponsor is not secured promptly, the Indian team may have to participate in the tournament without a primary jersey sponsor. Reports also indicate that new India jerseys featuring Dream11 branding have already been produced, but those kits will remain unused.

Dream11, which joined in July 2023 with a three-year contract valued at Rs 358 crore, now joins a growing list of Indian jersey sponsors whose partnerships have ended due to financial or legal issues:

Sahara (2001–2013) – caught up in SEBI’s regulatory disputes.

Star India (2014–2017) – faced scrutiny from the Competition Commission of India.

Oppo (2017–2020) – withdrew due to financial challenges.

Byju’s (2020–2023) – ended their partnership on a negative note, as BCCI took legal action for unpaid dues.

In addition to off-field challenges, the focus will soon shift back to cricket. Suryakumar Yadav’s India will launch their Asia Cup journey on September 10 against the UAE, followed by a highly anticipated match against Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. They will conclude their group-stage matches against Oman on September 19.

Also read| 'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction