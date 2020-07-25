Team India skipper Virat Kohli reveals 'X-factor' behind his captaincy

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that drawing a Test match is the last option for him as he never compromises with winning in any situation.

Virat, while speaking to Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank', was asked about the X factor behind his captaincy.

The right-handed batsman exuded confidence and said that even if the team in chasing 300 on the last day of a Test match, he would tell his team to go for a win.

"I would not compromise on wanting a result in any situation. Drawing a game for me should be the last option. So if you tell me that you are chasing 300 on the last day in a Test match. I (Virat) would tell the guys, let's try and go for it," said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank.

"It's 100-run a session, even if the first one gets you 80 with a wicket or two lost, then the middle session two guys can take the responsibility of dominating an hour and then if you get 100 in that, then you get 120 in the last one and If you hold enough wickets like seven in hand in the last session and 120 to get, think of a one day game, you can easily try and do it," he added.

"So a draw comes to me (Virat) if the situation has gone too bad or in the last hour you don't have an option," Kohli opined.

Since 2014, Kohli has smashed 5,714 runs in Test cricket, averaging 52.90 in 108 innings.

Kohli and Mayank would soon be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19.

