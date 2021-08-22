Team India skipper Virat Kohli drinks ‘Black Water’ and its price will leave you in SHOCK

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is without doubt one of the fittest cricketers in the world. Kohli works out regularly and he has also adopted several changes in his diet and these changes are not limited only to food.

According to reports, Kohli drinks ‘Black Water’, which costs almost INR 3000-4000 per liter. The water contains natural-black alkaline water, which helps you stay hydrated. The 'Black Water' is high in pH.

It is leanrt that Kohli, Urvashi Rautela and other celebrities switched to 'Black Water' during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in order to improve their immunity and remain fit.

It is said that this water also improves the quality of skin, keep weight under control and it also helps in reducing depression.

We know that Kohli always strives for the best in his life and the choices which he makes in his life is a testimony to this fact. This is one of the reason why Kohli prefers to consume best quality Water.