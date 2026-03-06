FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kurds, CIA In US-Iran War: Is Washington arming rebels to open new front against Tehran? Will he betray them again?

Cricket

CRICKET

Team India set to repeat 2011 World Cup winning script in 2026? Fans make wild predictions

After defeating England in the semi-final, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are set to lock horns with New Zealand on Sunday in the grand finale of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Team India set to repeat 2011 World Cup winning script in 2026? Fans make wild predictions
India and New Zealand will play the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad on Sunday
Ever since Team India defeated England in the last-over semi-final thriller in Mumbai, fans are eagerly waiting for the finals on Sunday against the Blackcaps. Ahead of the high-voltage clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Indian fans made wild claims and drew parallels with the 2011 Cricket World Cup title-winning script. As per these claims, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue are set to lift another ICC title. Yes, you read it right!

Indian cricket fans are going berserk over the similar pattern of the ongoing T20 World Cup with the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which was won by Team India under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

In the 2011 Cricket World Cup, India hosted the event with Sri Lanka and lost only to South Africa in the tournament. Interestingly, India is hosting the current T20 World Cup as well, along with the island nation, and lost just one game, and that too against the Proteas in the Super 8 round.

Not only this, in the 2011 edition of the World Cup, South Africa were knocked out of the tournament by New Zealand, which also happened in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Since all these incidents have repeated in the current World Cup edition, fans are super-excited about the hypothetical situation that Team India would again be lifting the cup on Sunday.

However, unlike the 2011 edition when Team India faced Sri Lanka in the finals, the Men in Blue will lock horns against the Blackcaps on Sunday. The venue of the grand finale contest is also different as the upcoming match-up will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

