Team India set for blockbuster white-ball return to England in 2026; Women's historic Lord's Test confirmed

India and England will contest a red-ball encounter at the “Home of Cricket,” setting a new benchmark for women’s international cricket.

With the Indian men's and women's teams scheduled to tour England in 2026, cricket fans can anticipate an exciting summer. A historic women's Test match at Lord's, the venue's first red-ball women's match, is part of the packed schedule of matches announced by the BCCI and ECB. Three ODIs and five T20Is will be played by India. The T20I series will begin the tour on July 1 and the ODIs will wrap it up, with the final game scheduled for July 19.

Currently, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India is in England participating in a five-match Test series. The visiting team has faced challenges, having lost two of the first three matches, with their sole victory occurring in Birmingham.

Indian Men’s Tour of England 2026

India’s men’s team will arrive in England for a high-octane, eight-match white-ball contest. The series is stacked with T20I and ODI clashes against the hosts, promising fireworks for fans of both nations.

Men’s T20I Series

July 1: Banks Homes Riverside, Durham

July 3: Old Trafford, Manchester

July 6: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 9: Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

July 11: Utilita Bowl, Southampton

Men’s ODI Series

July 14: Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 16: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

July 19: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

This itinerary guarantees wall-to-wall limited-overs action throughout July, pitting two cricketing giants in back-to-back encounters across some of England’s most iconic stadiums.

Indian Women’s Tour of England 2026

The Indian women’s team is set for a significant UK tour packed with anticipation and promise, especially as preparations ramp up for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will also be held in England in June and July.

Women’s T20I Series

May 28: Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford

May 30: Bristol

June 2: Taunton

Historic Women’s Test Match

July 10: One-off Test, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

The Lord's Test, which will be the first time the historic venue hosts a women's Test match, is set to be a historic event. In addition to marking the globalisation of women's cricket, this milestone strengthens the long-standing India-England rivalry.

Also read| Big boost for Team India as Rishabh Pant available to bat in Manchester Test, BCCI confirms Day 2 return