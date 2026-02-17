FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India qualified for the Super 8 round after defeating Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo. Check out India's opponents for the next round before the semi-finals.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 09:04 PM IST

Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues
Team India will face the Netherlands in the final group stage match on February 18
Team India are all set to play their last group stage game against the Netherlands on Wednesday, February 18, ahead of the commencement of the Super 8 round. Since all slots except for one out of eight have been decided, the opponents of Men in Blue are finally revealed. Yes, India are set to play three games with teams of Group 1, which includes South Africa, Zimbabwe and West Indies in the next round. Let us take a look at the match dates and venues for these high-voltage games.

Team India Super 8 matches: Date and venues

India vs South Africa - February 22 (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)
India vs Zimbabwe - February 26 (M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)
India vs West Indies - March 1 (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

India's journey in ICC T20I World Cup 2026 so far

India began its ICC T20I World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7, which the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won by 29 runs. In the next one, Team India faced Namibia and crushed the African nation by 93 runs. The third and previous contest was against the arch-rivals Pakistan, which India won convincingly by 61 runs in Colombo. With this win, India also secured a spot for the Super 8 round.

India's squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Ishan Kishan (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Axar Patel (VC)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Shivam Dube
Hardik Pandya
Harshit Rana
Arshdeep Singh
Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakaravarthy
Kuldeep Yadav
Washington Sundar
Rinku Singh

