Team India's biggest worries before T20 World Cup 2026: Openers still unsettled, captain Suryakumar Yadav off-colour

Team India face key challenges ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, with the opening combination still unsettled despite the return of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, while Suryakumar Yadav’s dip in form adds to India’s growing concerns heading into the global event.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

The BCCI has formally prepared for the 2026 T20 World Cup by revealing a squad that represents a "Changing of the Guard." Although the headlines have been captured by Ishan Kishan's return and Axar Patel's promotion to Vice-Captain, the journey to the trophy is anything but easy. As the countdown commences, here are the five major challenges that Team India needs to tackle to transform home-ground advantage into worldwide success.

1. The Opening Conundrum: Samson vs Kishan

With Shubman Gill sensationally dropped and Yashasvi Jaiswal missing out, India faces a high-stakes debate at the top of the order. While Abhishek Sharma is the designated "aggressor," the question remains: Who partners him? * Sanju Samson has the experience and recent form in the IPL, but Ishan Kishan brings the left-right combination and a point to prove after his domestic redemption. Settling on a permanent pair before the tournament opener is critical to avoid the "musical chairs" that has plagued India in past ICC events.

2. The Captain’s Form: Suryakumar Yadav’s Slump

Suryakumar Yadav remains the world’s most dangerous T20 batter, but his recent dip in international consistency is a growing concern. As captain, the pressure is twofold. India needs "SKY" not just to lead tactically, but to be the middle-order engine. If the captain isn't firing, the middle order—relying heavily on youngsters like Tilak Varma—could find itself exposed against elite bowling attacks.

Also read| From central contract snub to contender: How Ishan Kishan rebuilt his case for India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

3. The "Spin-Hitting" Reliability

The selection of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh confirms India’s strategy: Death-over carnage. However, on the turning tracks expected in India and Sri Lanka, the ability to rotate strike and punish spin in the middle overs (7–15) will be the difference-maker. Dube is a specialist spin-basher, but his susceptibility to high-quality pace remains a tactical loophole that opponents will look to exploit.

4. Integrating the "New" Pace Battery

As Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the bowling attack, opting for Harshit Rana instead of seasoned Mohammed Siraj is a daring choice. Moving from the IPL's triumphs to the intense atmosphere of a World Cup semi-final is a significant challenge. It is crucial for coach Gautam Gambhir to handle the anxieties of a youthful pace squad and guarantee that both Arshdeep Singh and Rana can back up Bumrah during the final overs.

5. Managing the "All-Rounder" Balance

The elevation of Axar Patel to Vice-Captain and the presence of Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar gives India immense depth. However, finding the right XI that doesn't compromise on bowling options while maintaining a long batting tail is a delicate act. India must decide if they can afford to play both specialist spinners (Kuldeep and Varun) alongside their all-rounders, or if the "extra batter" strategy is the way forward.

The 2026 squad is built on "Intent" and "Fearlessness." But as history suggests, World Cups are won on balance and execution. If India can solve these five puzzles in the upcoming series against New Zealand, they will be the team to beat.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh.

Also read| Why Shubman Gill was left out of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Ajit Agarkar breaks silence

