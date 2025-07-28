Team India register unwanted Test record despite resilient fightback in Manchester against England, becomes first team to...

Despite being 311 behind in the first innings, the Shubman Gill-led side gave a tough fightback and managed to draw the Manchester Test against England. However, Team India still registered an unwanted Test record at the venue.

After showcasing a resilient fightback in the second innings of the Manchester Test against England, Team India managed to draw the game, keeping themselves alive in the 5-match series. The Shubman Gill-led side showed a heroic effort and batted 143 overs in the 2nd innings of the game, stopping the home team from clinching the game convincingly. Despite stellar performances from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar in the second innings at Old Trafford, Team India registered an unwanted Test record. Know more about it below.

India register unwanted Test record in Manchester

By drawing the game and saving themselves from losing it, Team India became the first team in the world to have never won a Test match at the venue after playing at least 10 matches. The recently concluded game was India's 10th match, and they are yet to secure a win at the venue. So far, India have lost four games and drawn six after playing their first red-ball game back in 1936.

Apart from Old Trafford, Team India are yet to win a Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados, where they have played 9 matches so far and lost seven of them. Two games resulted in a draw at the venue.

Similarly, Australia have also never won at the National Stadium in Karachi, Bangladesh have never clinched a game at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, and Sri Lanka at the iconic Lord's in London.

Meanwhile, India will be locking horns with England in the 5th and last Test match in the series at The Oval, starting July 31. If India manages to win the upcoming game, the series will be levelled 2-2. However, if the match ends up in a draw, England will be lifting the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as they are already ahead in the series by 2-1.