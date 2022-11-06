Search icon
Team India qualify for semifinals, South Africa bow out of T20 World Cup after losing to Netherlands

South Africa suffered a massive upset as they bowed out of T20 World Cup 2022, after losing to Netherlands by 13 runs, while India qualify for semis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webddesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 08:53 AM IST

Source: ICC (Twitter)

South Africa suffered a massive upset as they bowed out of T20 World Cup 2022, after losing to the Netherlands by 13 runs, while India have qualify for semifinals courtesy of the result. Team India having six points are all but assured of a first-place finish now, and they can even reach eight points of they beat Zimbabwe. 

The Proteas were the only unbeaten team in the tournament until they lose to Pakistan, but consecutive defeat against Netherlands sees Temba Bavuma's side bow out, whereas the next match between Pakistan and Bangladesh becomes a knockout fixture now. 

More to follow...

