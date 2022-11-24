Team India players meet wheelchair-bound fan, heartwarming video goes viral

Photo: Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian men’s cricket team will play the first of three ODIs against New Zealand on Friday, November 25. Ahead of the match, team India players met a wheelchair-bound fan in Auckland.

A video of the meeting was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official handle on Twitter.

“A moment to savour for #TeamIndia's super fan, Divyaansh after some memorable interactions in Auckland ahead of the #NZvIND ODI series,” BCCI captioned the post.

The video shows Indian players meeting the fan and getting pictures clicked with him. The video soon went viral on social media with cricket fans hailing the heartwarming gesture by the Men in Blue.

India will face off against New Zealand in the first of three ODI matches on Friday, November 25 at the Eden Park in Auckland. The side will come into the ODI series after winning the three-match T20 series against the Kiwis 1-0.

While the T20 side was led by Hardik Pandya, it is Shikhar Dhawan leading the ODI side which is heavily changed from the T20 World Cup 2022 squad that reached the semi-finals. The players to watch out for include Suryakumar Yadav who has continued his blockbuster form and upcoming batter Shubhman Gill.

