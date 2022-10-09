Team India players enjoy Australia vs England 1st T20I in Perth, pic goes viral

Team India players enjoy Australia vs England 1st T20I in Perth

Team India have reached Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, and the Indian players who have set up a camp in Perth were spotted in attendance during the first T20I of the series between Australia and England at the Optus Stadium.

The Men in Blue landed in the host nation of the World Cup on Friday, and they have already begun training for the multi-nation spectacle that begins on October 16 with the qualifying rounds.

BCCI shared videos of the Indian players as they put in the hard yards, and Virat Kohli also took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of India's training session. A video of Kohli and KL Rahul smashing the bowlers in the nets had also gone viral.

Rohit Sharma and Co will be in Perth for the next week, wherein they will be playing two unofficial warmup games against the Western Australia XI.

The likes of Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel hence decided to attend the first T20I between Australia and England in Perth.

A selfie of the Indian players is going viral on social media.

Meanwhile talking about the match between Aaron Finch and Jos Buttler's teams, the Australian side won the toss and chose to bowl, after which the Three Lions got off to a blistering start.

Buttler made his return from an injury layoff and scored a quickfire fifty before getting dismissed for 68, whereas Alex Hales added 84 runs in just 51 balls, helping the visitors to a total of 181/3 after 17 overs.