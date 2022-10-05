Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Team India players celebrate Rishabh Pant's birthday after series win over South Africa, see pic

The Indian players were in a celebratory mood as they rejoiced after beating South Africa at home, and also cut a cake on Rishabh Pant's birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 07:42 AM IST

Team India players celebrate Rishabh Pant's birthday after series win over South Africa, see pic
Team India players celebrate Rishabh Pant's birthday

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday celebrated his 25th birthday as the Men in Blue suffered a 49-run defeat in the third T20I in Indore. Despite the loss, Rohit Sharma's men did win the series 2-1 and that didn't dampen their spirits. 

The team came together in their celebrations and infact they all celebrated Pant's birthday as well in the dressing room after the end of the contest in Indore. In a picture that emerged on social media on Wednesday, the southpaw can be seen cutting a cake with his fellow players and coaches alongside. 

The likes of Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen in the image as they all clapped while Pant was cutting his cake. 

READ| Urvashi Rautela drops 'Happy Birthday' reel, netizens tease Rishabh Pant saying 'samajh rahe ho na'

Within minutes, the picture began to viral on social media. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile talking about the match, after winning the toss Rohit chose to bowl but the decision seems to have backfired as Quinton de Kock scored 68 runs, whereas Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten century in 48 balls followed by David Miller's 19-run late flourish propelled the Proteas to a total of 227/3. 

Birthday boy Pant was promoted up the order as he opened the innings in KL Rahul's absence, but he was dismissed after scoring just 27 runs, Rohit was dismissed on a duck, and barring Dinesh Karthik's 46-run knock, none of the Indian batters could impress. 

READ| Watch: Fans chant 'Happy birthday' to Rishabh Pant in the packed stadium during 3rd T20I

In the end, the Men in Blue suffered their biggest loss by the run margin in T20I cricket at home. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 572 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.