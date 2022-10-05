Team India players celebrate Rishabh Pant's birthday after series win over South Africa, see pic

Team India players celebrate Rishabh Pant's birthday

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday celebrated his 25th birthday as the Men in Blue suffered a 49-run defeat in the third T20I in Indore. Despite the loss, Rohit Sharma's men did win the series 2-1 and that didn't dampen their spirits.

The team came together in their celebrations and infact they all celebrated Pant's birthday as well in the dressing room after the end of the contest in Indore. In a picture that emerged on social media on Wednesday, the southpaw can be seen cutting a cake with his fellow players and coaches alongside.

The likes of Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen in the image as they all clapped while Pant was cutting his cake.

READ| Urvashi Rautela drops 'Happy Birthday' reel, netizens tease Rishabh Pant saying 'samajh rahe ho na'

Within minutes, the picture began to viral on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile talking about the match, after winning the toss Rohit chose to bowl but the decision seems to have backfired as Quinton de Kock scored 68 runs, whereas Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten century in 48 balls followed by David Miller's 19-run late flourish propelled the Proteas to a total of 227/3.

Birthday boy Pant was promoted up the order as he opened the innings in KL Rahul's absence, but he was dismissed after scoring just 27 runs, Rohit was dismissed on a duck, and barring Dinesh Karthik's 46-run knock, none of the Indian batters could impress.

READ| Watch: Fans chant 'Happy birthday' to Rishabh Pant in the packed stadium during 3rd T20I

In the end, the Men in Blue suffered their biggest loss by the run margin in T20I cricket at home.