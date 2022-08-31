Team India, Pakistan fined for slow over-rate, know how much fine they will have to pay?

India, Pakistan fined for slow over-rate during Asia Cup clash

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been fined for maintaining slow over-rate in their respective innings during their Asia Cup 2022 clash earlier on Sunday, August 28. Both teams were earlier penalised and had to keep an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle during the final overs of their respective innings.

Despite this, the two teams have been fined according to ICC's rules. The latest laws state that a team would have to keep 5 fielders inside the 30-yard circle, in the final two overs, if they are not bowled according to the scheduled time.

Team India defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets in Dubai in a nail-biting encounter which saw Hardik Pandya score six runs off the last ball, with the Men in Blue needing 7 runs to win off the last over.

As per reports, while Rohit Sharma's Team India have been fined INR 13.20 lakhs, Babar Azam's Pakistan were fined INR 5.92 lakhs.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

Next up, Team India will be in action on Wednesday as they take on Hong Kong, while Pakistan will be in action on September 2.