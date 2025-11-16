FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Team India's most embarrassing failed run-chases in Test cricket

India's loss in Kolkata Test has now among the lowest targets which Team India failed to chase down in the red-ball format history.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 05:32 PM IST

Team India's most embarrassing failed run-chases in Test cricket
India lost Kolkata Test by 30 runs
The Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered an embarrassing defeat by South Africa in the Kolkata Test on Day 3. The hosts failed to chase down the target of 124 and got bundled out for just 93 in the 4th innings. With this win, the Proteas are leading the 2-match Test series by 1-0. However, this loss raised several questions over Team India's campaign for the World Test Championship (WTC). The 124-run target which India failed to chase, is now among the lowest totals that they were not able to achieve in the red-ball format.

 

India's lowest target which they failed to chase in Tests

 

120 vs West Indies in Bridgetown 1997

124 vs South Africa in Eden Gardens 2025

147 vs New Zealand in Wankhede 2024

176 vs Sri Lanka in Galle 2015

193 vs England in Lord’s 2025

194 vs England in Edgbaston 2018

 

Deets about Kolkata Test

 

South Africa won the Toss and elected to bat first at iconic Eden Gardens. In the first innings, the Proteas were bowled out for just 159. In reply, India posted 189, putting a lead of just 30 runs on the visitors. In the second innings, South Africa again posted similar runs on the board and gave the home side the target of 124.

 

In the second session of Day 3, India were bundled out for 93, losing the match by 30 runs.

