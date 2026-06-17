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Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

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Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Team India produced a batting masterclass against Afghanistan, piling up a massive 402 runs to equal South Africa's world record. The historic feat underlined India's dominance as the batters dismantled the Afghan bowling attack in a landmark performance.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 07:46 PM IST

Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan in 2nd ODI
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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Shubman Gill's team didn’t mess around—they racked up a huge 402 against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on June 17. Gill, who led the side and Ishan Kishan both hammered centuries putting India in complete control and leaving Afghanistan with almost no chance. That kind of batting wasn’t just fireworks—it helped India match a major world record held by South Africa.

With this score, India joined South Africa at the top with eight 400-plus totals in ODIs. No other side has managed that many. England comes close with seven while Australia has done it three times. New Zealand and Sri Lanka have done it twice. But for the highest team total in men’s ODIs, England still holds the crown—they put up 498 for 4 against the Netherlands in June 2022.

As for Afghanistan, this was only the second time they’ve conceded over 400 in an ODI, the last time being in 2015 when Australia piled on 417 for 6.

Now, Gill and Kishan deserve pretty much all the praise for this total. The lower order didn't finish the job or else India would probably have ended up somewhere around 425. Afghanistan’s bowlers, especially Rashid Khan and Kharoti gave it everything and bagged seven wickets between them. Kharoti’s three quick wickets really stalled India’s charge but by then the damage was done. Honestly, Afghanistan looks nowhere near chasing down 402 against this Indian attack.

Kharoti took out Gill for 154 and got KL Rahul on the very next ball. Even losing two quick wickets, India kept their foot on the pedal. And though Gill had more runs, Ishan's knock felt just as important, maybe even bigger given how tough batting got in that sweltering heat. Kharoti wasn't finished—he got Shreyas Iyer in his next over. In the end, Kharoti finished with 4 for 76, a pretty solid return considering the onslaught.

Also read| IND vs NED, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Mandhana-Shafali opening stand puts India in command against Netherlands

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