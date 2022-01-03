IND vs SA: Team India manage to take one wicket, South Africa trail by 167 runs at end of Day 1

After losing all wickets and scoring just 202 runs on Day 1 of the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Team India could only send back one batter of the Proteas side.

Mohammed Shami had got the breakthrough for India as he sent back Aiden Markram for just 7 runs. This was the only wicket taken by Team India and at the end of the day's play, the host's trail by 167 runs

Talking about India's batting, having defeated South Africa in the first test by a margin of 113 runs, India were eyeing to wrap up the three-match series by winning the second game, and even winning a series on this soil for the very first time, however, they haven't had the best of starts.

From not having Virat Kohli in the team after he suffered an upper back spasm, to stand-in skipper KL Rahul and R Ashwin being the top scorers for the side, the side faced a batting collapse.

India openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul showed good patience, but the former was dismissed for a score of 26 runs by Marco Jansen.

Rahul tried to keep the juggernaut moving although he got no help from his teammates. The pair of Cheteshwar Pujara (3 off 33) and Ajinkya Rahane (0 off 1) were removed by youngster Duanne Olivier on consecutive balls.

India's middle order, however, all of Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin got off to a decent start but failed to convert it to something substantial.

As for the Proteas pacers, they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Marco Jansen scalped four wickets while the pair of Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier picked up three wickets each.

As for the series, India is 1-0 up in the three-match series and both sides will be eyeing a victory - with the Proteas to keep the hopes alive while for India to win a Test series in the South African land.