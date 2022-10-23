Team India just one win away to set new record in International Cricket under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Details inside

Team India

The most anticipated day of the year for cricket fans has arrived, as India takes on arch-rivals in their inaugural ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter on Sunday, October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The mother of all confrontations between the two teams will be resurrected following the Asia Cup drama.

This will be India and Pakistan's 13th World Cup meeting. The sole win over India for the Babar Azam-led squad came last October in Dubai, when Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam successfully chased down India's 152-run total without losing a wicket, giving Pakistan a 10-wicket triumph. Pakistan went to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after being unbeaten in the group round.

A victory over the arch-rivals will be even sweeter for the "Men in Blue," who are trying to break Australia's record for most victories in all forms in a calendar year.

India's bilateral series victory over South Africa was their 38th across formats in 2022, matching Ricky Ponting's Australia from 2003, when the Aussies won 30 ODIs and 8 Test matches. India's 38 triumphs have mostly come in T20Is and ODIs, and another win will help them break the global record.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team's all-format captain, captained the side in the majority of these matches. However, during the earlier this year tour of South Africa, India lost 5 consecutive Tests and ODIs under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Due to workload management and injuries, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rishabh Pant have captained Team India at different stages this year.

In T20 World Cup head-to-head meetings, India leads Pakistan 5-1. The Men in Blue won twice in 2007, once in 2012, once in 2014, and once in 2016. However, they lost by ten wickets in 2021. In Twenty20 Internationals, India leads Pakistan 8-3.

