Team India 'favorites' for T20 World Cup 2022 because of THIS 'key' player: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg feels that Team India are one of the favorites for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has named a 'key' player who could make all the difference for Team India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma's men have already begun their preparations for the spectacle Down Under.

The Men in Blue recently won their 3-match T20I series against England, and they are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series versus the West Indies by the end of July. There are speculations that India will also play some matches against Australia before the World Cup begins.

Brad Hogg meanwhile has named Yuzvendra Chahal as one of the X-factors for Team India who could make all the difference in Australia during the ICC T20 World Cup.

While speaking to the media at an event in Mumbai, Hogg stated that Chahal has reinvented himself and that he belongs in the category of the world's best spinners.

"Chahal is up there. I think leg-spin in T20 cricket is probably the most effective option, especially in those middle overs. And the thing I like about Chahal is (he is) up there with the best (bowlers)," said the veteran.

Despite missing out on Team India's squad for the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, Chahal could make all the difference in Australia this time around and Brad Hogg backed him to have a good outing Down Under.

"But just the way he (Chahal) has adapted his game in the past couple of years. He had a period where he got found out, but he has found a method to rebuild himself and get back into the contest. He has grown as an individual, this is another reason India is favourites (to win the T20 World Cup)," added Hogg.

He further continued, "His growth over the last year or two, he is going to have a better series in Australia."