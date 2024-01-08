Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

Shami is still undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has not yet resumed bowling.

In a significant setback for Indian cricket, the star players Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, who were not included in the T20I squad against Afghanistan, will continue to be absent from the team for a longer period. Shami, an experienced fast bowler, has been out of action since the World Cup final and missed the tour of South Africa due to an ankle injury. Although he was initially included in India's Test squad against South Africa, his participation was contingent upon his fitness. Unfortunately, he was withdrawn from the Boxing Day Test in Centurion a week before its commencement as he did not receive clearance from the BCCI's medical team.

The latest update on Shami is that he is still undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has not yet resumed bowling. It is highly unlikely that he will be fit for the first two Tests against England, scheduled to begin on January 25 in Hyderabad and February 2 in Vizag, respectively.

"Shami hasn't even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England," The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Although the England Tests are a home series, Shami's impact will be relatively less significant compared to the one against South Africa. India keenly felt his absence as they were soundly defeated by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion. South Africa dominated by scoring over 400 runs in their first innings, rendering Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna ineffective. India could have greatly benefited from having the formidable pace trio of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. However, it seems that India is likely to opt for a bowling combination featuring three spinners and two pacers, which may mitigate the impact of Shami's absence.

Meanwhile, India's premier T20 batsman, Suryakumar, is another casualty on the list. Currently ranked as the number one T20I batsman in the world, Surya twisted his ankle during the 3rd T20I against South Africa and has not played since then. Adding to his woes, Surya has been hit with a double blow as he now requires surgery for a hernia, which he has been struggling with for some time. Already expected to be out, SKY's new injury setback could potentially keep him sidelined for up to two months until he fully recovers.

"In Yadav's case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully he will be fit during the IPL," the source stated further

While the aforementioned report highlights the positive aspects of Surya's involvement in the Indian Premier League 2024, there is conflicting information suggesting that he may miss the initial phase of the 16th season with the Mumbai Indians. An injury update has unfortunately put an end to Suryakumar's participation in the Ranji Trophy, and considering his crucial role in India's plans for the T20 World Cup, the uncertainty surrounding his IPL availability is a cause for concern. It is anticipated that Surya will undergo surgery abroad, possibly in Germany, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding his IPL prospects.

