Headlines

Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs

Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

'Courts have to be mindful...' Top 10 quotes from SC verdict on Bilkis Bano case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

6 benefits of cinnamon that help in weight loss

Tips to take care of your coloured hair

8 ways to cure headache in winter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Indian Celebs Join Chorus Against Maldives, Ex-VP Adeeb Gives A ‘Reality Check’ To Muizzu-led Govt

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Things To Keep In Mind Before Reaching 'Ram Ke Dham'

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

HomeCricket

Cricket

Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

Shami is still undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has not yet resumed bowling.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 03:20 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant setback for Indian cricket, the star players Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, who were not included in the T20I squad against Afghanistan, will continue to be absent from the team for a longer period. Shami, an experienced fast bowler, has been out of action since the World Cup final and missed the tour of South Africa due to an ankle injury. Although he was initially included in India's Test squad against South Africa, his participation was contingent upon his fitness. Unfortunately, he was withdrawn from the Boxing Day Test in Centurion a week before its commencement as he did not receive clearance from the BCCI's medical team.

The latest update on Shami is that he is still undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has not yet resumed bowling. It is highly unlikely that he will be fit for the first two Tests against England, scheduled to begin on January 25 in Hyderabad and February 2 in Vizag, respectively.

"Shami hasn't even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England," The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Although the England Tests are a home series, Shami's impact will be relatively less significant compared to the one against South Africa. India keenly felt his absence as they were soundly defeated by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion. South Africa dominated by scoring over 400 runs in their first innings, rendering Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna ineffective. India could have greatly benefited from having the formidable pace trio of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. However, it seems that India is likely to opt for a bowling combination featuring three spinners and two pacers, which may mitigate the impact of Shami's absence.

Meanwhile, India's premier T20 batsman, Suryakumar, is another casualty on the list. Currently ranked as the number one T20I batsman in the world, Surya twisted his ankle during the 3rd T20I against South Africa and has not played since then. Adding to his woes, Surya has been hit with a double blow as he now requires surgery for a hernia, which he has been struggling with for some time. Already expected to be out, SKY's new injury setback could potentially keep him sidelined for up to two months until he fully recovers.

"In Yadav's case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully he will be fit during the IPL," the source stated further

While the aforementioned report highlights the positive aspects of Surya's involvement in the Indian Premier League 2024, there is conflicting information suggesting that he may miss the initial phase of the 16th season with the Mumbai Indians. An injury update has unfortunately put an end to Suryakumar's participation in the Ranji Trophy, and considering his crucial role in India's plans for the T20 World Cup, the uncertainty surrounding his IPL availability is a cause for concern. It is anticipated that Surya will undergo surgery abroad, possibly in Germany, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding his IPL prospects.

READ| 'Everyone knows, they would...': Ex-India star's shocking 'ball-tampering' claim on PAK pacers for reverse swing

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

Bollywood's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, director accused legendary producer of sabotage, quit films

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE