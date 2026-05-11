FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
MEA issues advisories to Indians in Gulf, 'avoid traveling to Iran', lists countries, airlines operating flights

MEA issues advisories to Indians in Gulf, 'avoid traveling to Iran'

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Bengal News: UPI Trail Cracks Suvendu Adhikari Aide Murder Case | Killers Tracked Across States

Bengal News: UPI Trail Cracks Suvendu Adhikari Aide Murder Case | Killers Tracked Across States

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Team India extends lead as world number one in official ICC ODI standings: Check complete top 10 list

Shubman Gill-led Team India has maintained its numero uno spot in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings released on Monday. However, the Men in Blue witnessed a slight dip in its rating points. Take a look at the top 10 teams in ODIs.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

Team India extends lead as world number one in official ICC ODI standings: Check complete top 10 list
Team India is the No. 1 ODI team in ICC Men's Team Rankings. (Pic Credits: Instagram/shubmangill)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Team India, led by Shubman Gill in One Day Internationals (ODIs), retained its numero uno spot in the latest ICC Men's Team Rankings released on Monday. Despite a slight dip in the rating points, it maintained a 5-point lead over second-placed New Zealand in the Standings. India now have 118 rating points after witnessing a drop of one point, whereas the Kiwis are placed second with 113 points. Aussies are in the third position with 109 points.

 

The annual rankings give more weightage to matches played after May 2025, and games from the previous two years carry a 50 percent weightage.

 

Apart from the top 3, the Proteas jumped to the fourth spot with 102 points, surpassing Pakistan, which slipped to the fifth position with 98 points. Meanwhile, the rest of the Standings remained unchanged in the latest update.

 

Check ICC Men's Top 10 Team Rankings

 

India - 118 rating

New Zealand - 112 rating

Australia - 109 rating

South Africa - 102 rating

Pakistan - 98 rating

Sri Lanka - 96 rating

Afghanistan - 93 rating

England - 89 rating

Bangladesh - 84 rating

West Indies - 74 rating

 

Why are ICC Team Rankings important?

 

For those unversed, the International Cricket Council (ICC) releases these rankings as they carry significant importance in the race for direct qualification to the next Men's Cricket World Cup. The top 8 teams in the Rankings as of March 31, 2027, will secure a direct qualification alongside hosts - South Africa and Zimbabwe.

 

It means if South Africa manages to remain in the top 8, the ninth-ranked team could also earn a direct berth for the upcoming mega ICC tournament. The 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup is set to feature a total of 14 teams, and there are several countries outside the Top 8 that are in a strong position to qualify.

 

14 teams for 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup

 

Hosts - South Africa and Zimbabwe get a direct berth for the next edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

 

Top 8 via Rankings - Teams like India, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will qualify for the mega event, if the current rankings remain the same on March 31 next year.

 

Remaining 4 spots: Teams like Scotland, the United States, the Netherlands, Namibia, Oman, and Nepal are currently among the most consistent teams outside the full member nations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MEA issues advisories to Indians in Gulf, 'avoid traveling to Iran', lists countries, airlines operating flights
MEA issues advisories to Indians in Gulf, 'avoid traveling to Iran'
Team India extends lead as world number one in official ICC ODI standings: Check complete top 10 list
Team India extends lead as world number one in official ICC ODI standings
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets DMK chief Stalin in Chennai day after taking oath
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets DMK chief Stalin day after taking oath
Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies at 31 in car-truck collision in Hyderabad road accident
Telugu actor Bharath Kanth dies at 31 in car-truck collision in Hyderabad
Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath's murder: Police arrest three using UPI payment evidence
3 held in Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath's murder probe
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement