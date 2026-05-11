Team India extends lead as world number one in official ICC ODI standings: Check complete top 10 list

Shubman Gill-led Team India has maintained its numero uno spot in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings released on Monday. However, the Men in Blue witnessed a slight dip in its rating points. Take a look at the top 10 teams in ODIs.

Team India, led by Shubman Gill in One Day Internationals (ODIs), retained its numero uno spot in the latest ICC Men's Team Rankings released on Monday. Despite a slight dip in the rating points, it maintained a 5-point lead over second-placed New Zealand in the Standings. India now have 118 rating points after witnessing a drop of one point, whereas the Kiwis are placed second with 113 points. Aussies are in the third position with 109 points.

The annual rankings give more weightage to matches played after May 2025, and games from the previous two years carry a 50 percent weightage.

Apart from the top 3, the Proteas jumped to the fourth spot with 102 points, surpassing Pakistan, which slipped to the fifth position with 98 points. Meanwhile, the rest of the Standings remained unchanged in the latest update.

Check ICC Men's Top 10 Team Rankings

India - 118 rating

New Zealand - 112 rating

Australia - 109 rating

South Africa - 102 rating

Pakistan - 98 rating

Sri Lanka - 96 rating

Afghanistan - 93 rating

England - 89 rating

Bangladesh - 84 rating

West Indies - 74 rating

Why are ICC Team Rankings important?

For those unversed, the International Cricket Council (ICC) releases these rankings as they carry significant importance in the race for direct qualification to the next Men's Cricket World Cup. The top 8 teams in the Rankings as of March 31, 2027, will secure a direct qualification alongside hosts - South Africa and Zimbabwe.

It means if South Africa manages to remain in the top 8, the ninth-ranked team could also earn a direct berth for the upcoming mega ICC tournament. The 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup is set to feature a total of 14 teams, and there are several countries outside the Top 8 that are in a strong position to qualify.

14 teams for 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup

Hosts - South Africa and Zimbabwe get a direct berth for the next edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Top 8 via Rankings - Teams like India, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will qualify for the mega event, if the current rankings remain the same on March 31 next year.

Remaining 4 spots: Teams like Scotland, the United States, the Netherlands, Namibia, Oman, and Nepal are currently among the most consistent teams outside the full member nations.