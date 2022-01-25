Team India equals THIS unwanted ODI record of Australia versus South Africa

After losing the Test series 2-1, Team India were hoping for redemption in the ODI series but instead, they got a drubbing at hands of the Proteas. The home side registered a 3-0 series win over India, beating the visitors comprehensively.

Following their narrow 4 run defeat in Cape Town, Team India's fate was sealed as they succumbed to their fifth whitewash in ODI cricket after a long time. However, with their latest setback, the Men in Blue have matched an unwanted ODI record against South Africa, which was previously held by Australia.

The Proteas' win in Cape Town was their 25th ODI win over India, their joint-highest tally against any visiting team. Previously, Australia were the only team to have suffered 25 ODI losses against South Africa, but India's defeat saw them match Australia's unwanted record.

What's even more shocking, however, is that India have lost a staggering 25 of their 37 ODIs (67.57 per cent) in the rainbow nation, while Australia have lost the same number of matches in a total of 46 outings (54. 35 per cent).

Furthermore, South Africa' most recent whitewash against India was the second occasion when they clean swiped the Men in Blue, having done so previously in 2006. And that's not all, the rainbow nation are now level on Pakistan for handing out the joint-most clean swipes to opposition teams.

South Africa and Pakistan have whitewashed their opponents 20 times in ODI cricket history, in a series of minimum 3 matches.

Team India will be looking to bounce back having lost all of their previous five internationals, when West Indies come to tour the subcontinent between February 6-20. The Caribbean side will play three ODIs and as many T20Is next month.