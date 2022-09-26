Team India cricketer Taniya Bhatia victim of theft in London, slams ‘lack of security’ at hotel

Taniya Bhatia | Photo: Instagram screengrab

Indian women’s cricket team player Taniya Bhatia on Monday claimed that she was robbed at the London hotel where the team was staying during the recently concluded ODI series against England.

Taking to Twitter, Bhatia said she was “shocked and disappointed” at the management of the hotel, alleging that someone walked into her room and stole her bag, cash, cards, watches and jewellery.

“Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe,” she tweeted, tagging the hotel in the post.

She urged for a quick investigation and slammed the England Cricket Board for “lack of security” at its preferred hotel partner.

“Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well. @Marriott @BCCIWomen @BCCI,” Bhatia added in a follow up tweet.