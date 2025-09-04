Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know so far

The 39-year-old former India cricketer is believed to have been connected to the app through certain endorsements. The ED is seeking to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday for questioning. This is in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to an illegal betting app, according to official sources. The federal probe agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the investigation. The investigation is linked to the "illegal" betting app, 1xBet, the sources confirmed.

The probe agency is currently investigating several similar cases. These cases involve illegal betting apps, which are accused of defrauding numerous individuals and investors of crores of rupees. Additionally, they are suspected of evading a significant amount of taxes.

Suresh Raina summoned by the ED for 8 hours

Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also questioned in this case by the federal probe agency.

The Union government recently introduced legislation to ban real-money online gaming.

Suresh Raina, aged 38, was questioned by the ED for over eight hours. The federal probe agency documented Raina's statement under the PMLA as part of its investigation into the sports betting application, 1xBet, according to sources.

Raina, who represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is, is believed to have been connected to the app through certain endorsements.

As part of its investigation, the agency recently questioned representatives from Google and Meta. Furthermore, on Tuesday, multi-state searches were conducted in connection with a similar investigation targeting an online betting app called Parimatch.