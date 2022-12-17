Search icon
REVEALED: Team India cricketer Shardul Thakur to marry Mittali Parulkar on THIS date

Cricketer Shardul Thakur and fiance Mittali Parulkar got engaged last year and will now tie the knot next year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Photo: Instagram Screengrab

KL Rahul is not the only Indian cricketer set to tie the knot early next year with Shardul Thakur also set to get married in February 2023. The hard-hitting bowling all-rounder will marry his fiance Mittali Parulkar. 

The couple will now tie the knot on February 27, 2023, the Hindustan Times reported quoting Thakur’s fiance Parulkar. The pre-marriage ceremonies for Thakur and Parulkar wedding will start from February 25. Shardul Thakur’s fiance Parulkar is an entrepreneur and runs a baked goods brand.

Mittali further shared that the wedding will have around 200-250 guests and she is the one who is managing the event as Shardul has a “packed” schedule where he will be on playing duty till February 24 and will only join the wedding on the first day of festivities. The couple got engaged last year in 2021.

The venue for the wedding is in Karjat, a city near Mumbai. The bride-to-be also revealed that they were initially looking at Goa as a destination wedding option but decided against it due to the difficulties involved with logistics. 

Dubbed 'Lord' by cricket fans, Thakur plays for the Men's International Cricket team and will play for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 after being traded by former team Delhi Capitals.

Shardul Thakur's scheduled marriage is the second high-profile cricketing wedding in calendar for 2023. Earlier, news broke of opener KL Rahul and actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty's planned wedding in January 2023.

