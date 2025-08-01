Team India creates history in England, breaks South Africa’s 20-year-old record in landmark achievement

Despite a dominant batting display throughout the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, where four of the top five run-scorers are Indians, the visiting team finds itself in a precarious position, trailing England 2-1 in the five-match series. The disappointment of failing to capitalize on their batters' prime form, particularly after defeats at Leeds and Lord's in crucial moments, looms large.

As the fifth and final Test at The Oval commenced, a must-win for India to draw the series, the team's struggles continued on Day 1. Asked to bat on a green top, England's bowlers exploited the conditions perfectly, leaving India reeling at 204-6 at stumps.

However, a glimmer of hope emerged in the gritty fifty scored by Karun Nair, who remained unbeaten on 52. Nair, who was notably dropped from the fourth Test due to poor form, justified coach Gautam Gambhir's "masterstroke" decision to include an extra batter for Shardul Thakur on a challenging Oval pitch. His resilient knock prevented a complete collapse and will be vital for India's prospects on Day 2.

While the series scoreline remains a concern, India did create a significant record during their first innings at The Oval. They now hold the record for the most runs by a visiting team in England in a five-match series, surpassing South Africa's 3088 runs from 2003. India's current tally stands at 3198 runs, with still an innings and a half to go.

Most runs by the visiting team in a five-match series in England

India - 3,198*, 2025

South Africa - 3,088, 2003

West Indies - 3,041, 1976

Australia - 3,014, 1934

Australia - 2,858, 1948

The onus now falls heavily on Karun Nair and the remaining lower order to build a respectable total and give India's bowlers something to defend, as they look to salvage a draw from a series that has seen individual batting brilliance overshadowed by collective lapses in pivotal moments.

