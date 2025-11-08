Team India's complete fixtures before ICC T20I World Cup 20126

Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
CRICKET
Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup next year, take a look at Team India's complete fixtures, starting with a Test match on November 14 against South Africa.
The upcoming edition of the T20I World Cup is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year. Previously, the T20I World Cup was won by Team India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, and the Men in Blue will be defending the title in the next edition under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership. Since the T20I tournament is just months away from commencement, let us take a look at the complete fixtures of India's remaining, which will be important for the potential players who are aiming to become a part of the squad.
Tests
1st Test, Kolkata- November 14
2nd Test, Guwahati - November 22
ODIs
1st ODI, Ranchi - November 30
2nd ODI, New Raipur - December 3
3rd ODI, Visakhapatnam - December 6
T20Is
1st T20I, Cuttack - December 9
2nd T20I, New Chandigarh - December 11
3rd T20I, Dharamsala - December 14
4th T20I, Lucknow - December 17
5th T20I, Ahmedabad - December 19
ODIs
1st ODI, Vadodara - January 11
2nd ODI, Rajkot - January 14
3rd ODI, Indore - January 18
T20Is
1st T20I, Nagpur - January 21
2nd T20I, New Raipur - January 23
3rd T20I, Guwahati - January 25
4th T20I, Visakhapatnam - January 28
5th T20I, Thiruvananthapuram - January 31