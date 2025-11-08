Team India's complete fixtures before ICC T20I World Cup 20126

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup next year, take a look at Team India's complete fixtures, starting with a Test match on November 14 against South Africa.

The upcoming edition of the T20I World Cup is scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year. Previously, the T20I World Cup was won by Team India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, and the Men in Blue will be defending the title in the next edition under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership. Since the T20I tournament is just months away from commencement, let us take a look at the complete fixtures of India's remaining, which will be important for the potential players who are aiming to become a part of the squad.

South Africa tour of India

Tests

1st Test, Kolkata- November 14

2nd Test, Guwahati - November 22

ODIs

1st ODI, Ranchi - November 30

2nd ODI, New Raipur - December 3

3rd ODI, Visakhapatnam - December 6

T20Is

1st T20I, Cuttack - December 9

2nd T20I, New Chandigarh - December 11

3rd T20I, Dharamsala - December 14

4th T20I, Lucknow - December 17

5th T20I, Ahmedabad - December 19

New Zealand tour of India

ODIs

1st ODI, Vadodara - January 11

2nd ODI, Rajkot - January 14

3rd ODI, Indore - January 18

T20Is

1st T20I, Nagpur - January 21

2nd T20I, New Raipur - January 23

3rd T20I, Guwahati - January 25

4th T20I, Visakhapatnam - January 28

5th T20I, Thiruvananthapuram - January 31