Team India coaching overhaul: BCCI addresses two major departures

The BCCI has finally addressed the departure of two members of India's coaching staff, ending speculation over the changes. The board explained the reasons behind the exits and outlined the next steps as Team India prepares for its upcoming international assignments.

The BCCI has finally addressed the situation, confirming that Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip did not resign from their roles within India's coaching staff. Their contracts simply expired in June, and the board opted not to renew them, resulting in their departure from the coaching team. In a statement to PTI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia mentioned that discussions are ongoing with several candidates, and India will have a new coach in place for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The Indian team is set to arrive in Sri Lanka during the first week of August for a two-match Test series.

"Assistant Ryan Ten Doeshchate's two-year contract with the Indian men's team ended on June 10. Fielding coach T Dilip, who was given a one-year extension also had his contract end on June 8. They continued till the end of India's tour of United Kingdom. However, the BCCI is not giving them any extension. There is no question of accepting resignation as the contract has ended. We are currently in talks with two to three names and expect to finalise the details within a day or two. India will have a new fielding coach for tour of Sri Lanka," Saikia told PTI.

Doeschate is known to be a close associate of Gautam Gambhir. The former Netherlands international collaborated with Gambhir at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during IPL 2024. He stepped down from his role at KKR to join Gambhir in Team India, where Gambhir currently serves as head coach. It is anticipated that Doeschate will return to KKR ahead of IPL 2027.

T Dilip became part of India's coaching staff in 2021, working alongside head coach Rahul Dravid. He was the only member of Dravid's team to keep his position after Gambhir took over. However, Dilip was dismissed as the fielding coach following the 2025 Champions Trophy. The BCCI later re-signed him before the Test series against England.

India's coaching structure

In addition to Gambhir, Morne Morkel is another prominent figure in India's coaching framework. He also left his position in the IPL to join Gambhir's team, having previously worked with the Lucknow Super Giants. The BCCI is expected to appoint two new coaches soon to fill the vacancies left by Dilip and Doeschate.

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