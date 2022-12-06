Team India celebrate Shikhar Dhawan-Shreyas Iyer's birthday, BCCI shares pics

Team India celebrated Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer's birthday in Dhaka, with all the support staff and players present at the celebration as BCCI shared pictures of the cake-cutting ceremony. While Dhawan celebrated his birthday on Monday, December 5, Iyer celebrated his special day on December 6, Tuesday.

Ahead of the second ODI against Bangladesh, the Indian players and support staff had some light moments as they celebrated Dhawan and Iyer's birthdays. Together, they cut a scrumptious-looking chocolate cake in presence of the entire staff and players.

Where there is Dhawan, something special is bound to happen, as he was seen eating the cake along with Iyer in a unique manner. The pictures of the celebration were shared by BCCI on their Twitter handle and they went viral in no time.

Infact, Iyer also shared his birthday with fellow Indian teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja both of whom were also born on December 6, however, they are recuperating from their respective injury issues and thus missed out on the celebration.

Moreover, not just Iyer, Jadeja and Bumrah, but former Indian cricketers like RP Singh, Karun Nair, and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Suyash Prabhudesai all celebrated their birthday on December 6.

Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter and wished all of the aforementioned players in a hilarious manner. Karthik shared a picture of six pastries, one each for the aforementioned names, and had a hilarious caption, which read that if someone was born on December 6, there's a high probability that they were a cricketer.

"If you're born on 6th December, the probability of you becoming a cricketer is really high! Happiest birthday people," wrote DK.