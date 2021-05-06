Shikhar Dhawan gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Team India and Delhi Capitals batsman, Shikhar Dhawan got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Dhawan informed everyone with a picture of him getting the shot and thanked all the frontline workers of the country for their sacrifice and dedication amid the destruction brought by the COVID-19 virus.

Dhawan also urged everyone to get vaccinate and not hesitate in doing the same as that will only help the country defeat the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan wrote, "Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus."

Dhawan, who was the top run-scorer in the recently postponed 2021 edition of the IPL informed on Monday that he will be funding the purchase of Haemonetics Apheresis Machine to help people of the country fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Dhawan, who has also urged those eligible to donate plasma, had said last week that he will be donating INR 20 Lakh and all the prize money from his post-match awards towards 'Mission Oxygen' to provide for the oxygen supplied amid the scarcity in the crisis.

Gurunanak Dev Charitable Blood Center in Janakpuri, which has always been close to my heart with childhood memories. Requesting everyone who’s eligible to donate plasma, pls do come forward. @DarshitamGoyal @rajeevduggal (2/2) — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 3, 2021

India is going through a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 virus which has claimed many lives and has left people gasping for oxygen and hospital beds. On Thursday, India reported a record 4.12 Lakh cases in the last 24 hours, in its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began early last year. Apart from the cases, India also reported 3,980 deaths due to the COVID-19, taking the total death toll to 2,30,168.