Team India arrives in UAE for the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli spotted along with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika

Asia Cup 2022 will commence this Saturday, this week with official hosts Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the opening game followed by a high-voltage contest between Team India and Pakistan on Sunday.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is just a few nights away and the excitement over the same is already skyrocketing. While cricket fans are gearing up to witness some highly competitive teams crossing swords against each other in six teams T20 tournament, teams have started reaching the United Arab of Emirates to resume their training ahead of the highly-anticipated tournament.

Team India will get three days to get used to the conditions and prepare for the mega clash. Team India players were entering the airport where they were snapped. India are the favourites to win the title and Kohli along with Rohit would be two key players for the side in the tournament. A few players like KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda would be joining the team soon in Dubai from Zimbabwe.

Kohli was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika at the Dubai International Stadium. Pictures of the same have surfaced on social media.

Watch in Pics: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma, Indian team leaves for DUBAI Asia Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/JQH3cxDdkZ — IPLnCricket Everything 'Cricket' & #IPL2023 (@IPLnCricket) August 23, 2022

As far as Virat is concerned, the star batter last played an international game in the third ODI against England. He was not part of the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour. The Delhi boy will be playing his 100th T20I when Team India will kick start its Asia Cup campaign on August 28.

Not just Indian cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket team also reached Dubai from the Netherlands. Like India, Pakistan will also spend the next 3 days preparing for the much-awaited clash