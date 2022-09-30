Team India arrive in Guwahati ahead of 2nd T20I against South Africa

Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

The Indian cricket squad landed in Guwahati on Friday ahead of their second Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday. The players appeared to be in good spirits when they arrived for the encounter on October 2nd.

From the LGBI airport, the players were taken to the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in team bus.

Large crowds gathered at both the LGBI airport and the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati to have a glimpse of their favourite cricket stars.

At the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, members of the teams were accorded warm welcome by the hotel staff and cultural troupe performing Bihu dance.

The players and the officials were welcomed with the traditional Assamese gamosa upon arrival at the hotel.

India will face South Africa in the second T20 international encounter of the three-match series.

The second T20 international match between India and South Africa will be held on October 2 at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

India were given a major setback ahead of the second match as top bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out for the duration of the series due to a back strain. The BCCI announced on Friday morning that Mohammed Siraj has been picked to replace Bumrah for the last two matches.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa."

"Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," said BCCI in the statement.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

