Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Team India arrive in Guwahati ahead of 2nd T20I against South Africa

The second T20 international match between India and South Africa will be held on October 2 at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

Team India arrive in Guwahati ahead of 2nd T20I against South Africa
Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

The Indian cricket squad landed in Guwahati on Friday ahead of their second Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday. The players appeared to be in good spirits when they arrived for the encounter on October 2nd.

From the LGBI airport, the players were taken to the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in team bus.

Large crowds gathered at both the LGBI airport and the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati to have a glimpse of their favourite cricket stars.

At the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, members of the teams were accorded warm welcome by the hotel staff and cultural troupe performing Bihu dance.

 

The players and the officials were welcomed with the traditional Assamese gamosa upon arrival at the hotel.

India will face South Africa in the second T20 international encounter of the three-match series.

The second T20 international match between India and South Africa will be held on October 2 at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

India were given a major setback ahead of the second match as top bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out for the duration of the series due to a back strain. The BCCI announced on Friday morning that Mohammed Siraj has been picked to replace Bumrah for the last two matches.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa."

"Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," said BCCI in the statement.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

READ| Team India jumped a bit too early by making Jasprit Bumrah play the 1st T20I match against South Africa: Wasim Jaffer

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.