Team India achieve big milestone in Tests after clinching series against West Indies

CRICKET
Shubman Gill-led Team India swept away the West Indies team in the 2-match Test series after clinching the match in New Delhi.
Team India continued their dominance over the West Indies side after they clinched the Delhi Test on Tuesday by 7 wickets, also winning the 2-match series by 2-0. Despite the visitors giving a tough fight in the second innings, they could not capitalize on it well and lost the game in the first Session of Day 5. Win this win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Team India registered a massive milestone in Test cricket. This was India's 10th consecutive Test series win against the West Indies, equalling the record of most Test series wins against an opponent.
India against West Indies - 10
South Africa against West Indies -10
Australia against West Indies - 9
Australia against England - 8
Sri Lanka against Zimbabwe - 8
Not only this, India also became the third-most successful team at home in the red-ball format, surpassing South Africa. With a win in New Delhi, India have now 122 wins at home in Tests, surpassing South Africa's 121 wins record.
Australia - 262 wins out of 450 matches
England - 241 wins out of 558 matches
India - 122 wins in 296 matches
South Africa - 121 wins out of 254 matches
West Indies - 95 wins in 270 matches.
Meanwhile, in the post-match presentation ceremony, Ravindra Jadeja was named the Man of the Series, whereas Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match award.