Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors T10 Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for TAD vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

The 14th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will be played between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors and both have had poor starts to their campaign.

Both Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi started off with a defeat. While Northern Warriors managed to turn things around quickly and register two wins on the trot, Team Abu Dhabi, on the contrary, lost their second game as well. However, they got the better of Pune Devils in their last game.

Dream11 Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors – 14th match Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

TAD vs NW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Joe Clarke, Luke Wright, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Paul Stirling, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Wayne Parnell

TAD vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett (wk), Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (c), Rohan Mustafa, Tom Helm, Usman Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Waseem Muhammad

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors My Dream11 Playing XI

Ben Duckett, Nicholas Pooran (C), Joe Clarke, Luke Wright, Lendl Simmons (VC), Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Wayne Parnellâ€‹

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Match Details

The match will begin at 07:45 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 1.

Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett (wk), Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (c), Rohan Mustafa, Tom Helm, Usman Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Waseem Muhammad, Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Nuwan Pradeep, Amir Yamin.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAD Dream11 Team/ NW Dream11 Team/ Team Abu Dhabi â€‹Dream11 Team/ Northern Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more