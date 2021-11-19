Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, T10 League Live Streaming: Where and when to watch TAD vs BT in India

The second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers. In the last edition, Team Abu Dhabi was satisfied with 4th place while Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, did not make it to the playoffs last year and had finished 5th in the Super League standings.

Six franchises – Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Northern Warriors, and Team Abu Dhabi – will battle it out for the coveted trophy. The fifth season will kickstart with the exciting clash between defending champions Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls.

All you need to know about Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers:

When and what time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers will begin on November 19 at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers take place?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will telecast the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers will be available on Colors Cineplex (in both English and Hindi) and Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi).

How to watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers will stream live on the Voot Select app and Jio TV.