The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for TCB vs TAD in Abu Dhabi

The second match of the day will be between The Chennai Braves and Team Abu Dhabi. This is the 10th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 tournament.

The Chennai Braves gave their everything in the first two matches but ended up on the losing side. The side will need to give more emphasis on their bowling as they bat deep and have already scored 120 plus runs each in both their matches.

As for Team Abu Dhabi, they are having an impressive run in this tournament. Led by England star Liam Livingstone, they won three matches in a row and occupy the top spot in the standings with 6 points.

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounder: Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Roman Walker

TCB vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

The Chennai Braves: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mary Deyal, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Samiullah Shinwari, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle / Chris Benjamin, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Farooq Muhammad, Fidel Edwards, Naveen ul Haq

Phil Salt (VC), Paul Stirling, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Roman Walker

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Details

The match begins at 9:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Monday, October 22. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Christopher Henry Gayle, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farazuddin, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmad Daniyal Latif, Marchant de Lange, Christopher Benjamin and Fidel Edwards