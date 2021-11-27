The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for TCB vs BT in Abu Dhabi

TCB vs BT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for T10 League, The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers.

In the 20th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Bangla Tigers will lock horns with the Chennai Braves. This will be the second match of the day.

The Tigers have been in good form and have won four of the six matches they have played. As for The Chennai Braves, they, on the other hand, are going through a horrendous run as they have not won a single encounter.

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Angelo Perera, Mark Deyal, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounder: Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Benny Howell

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Roman Walker

TCB vs BT Probable Playing XIs

The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mark Deyal, Khalid Shah, Curtis Campher, Tion Webster, Roman Walker, Nuwan Pradeep

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammad Amir

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers My Dream11 Playing XI

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (VC), Johnson Charles, Angelo Perera, Mark Deyal, Hazratullah Zazai (C), Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Roman Walker

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, November 27. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis(c), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Karim Janat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adam Lyth, Luke Fletcher, Qais Ahmad, Tom Hartley, Will Smeed, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid